Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCC opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

