Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $323,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

SHYD opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

