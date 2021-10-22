Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $350,000 Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 81,259 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

