Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,046,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165,534 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,690,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 775.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 690,273 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth $4,966,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.