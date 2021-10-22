Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $139,639.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,511 shares of company stock worth $25,891,803 over the last three months. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.17. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

