Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,793,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 256.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

