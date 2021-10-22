Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 5,737 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,041,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,062,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,511 shares of company stock worth $25,891,803. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.17. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

