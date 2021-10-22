Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €53.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.86 ($63.37).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SGO stock traded down €1.21 ($1.42) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €60.11 ($70.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €61.12 and a 200-day moving average of €57.61. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

