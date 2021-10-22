Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CFRUY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

