Comparing Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and Medpace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medpace $925.92 million 7.23 $145.38 million $4.00 46.74

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A Medpace 17.07% 21.74% 12.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zymergen and Medpace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50 Medpace 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zymergen currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.79%. Medpace has a consensus price target of $190.97, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Medpace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Zymergen.

Summary

Medpace beats Zymergen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

