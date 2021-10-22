Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CMP stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

