Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Get Compugen alerts:

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compugen (CGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.