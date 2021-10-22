comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

SCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 705,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,798. The company has a market capitalization of $280.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

In related news, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.