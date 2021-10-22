Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. "

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $499.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

