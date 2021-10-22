Connacht Asset Management LP Acquires 1,951 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.32. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

