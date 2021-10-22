Connacht Asset Management LP Decreases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Connacht Asset Management LP cut its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,112 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTSI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. 2,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

