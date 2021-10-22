Connacht Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Dollar Tree comprises about 0.8% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $301,779,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,171,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,978. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

