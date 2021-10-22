Connacht Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Connacht Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 80.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after buying an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,004,000 after buying an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $122.78. 7,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.