Connacht Asset Management LP Takes $939,000 Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Connacht Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 366,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $6.72. 15,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,683. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.