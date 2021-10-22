Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $17.67

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $16.85. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 68 shares traded.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

