Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $218.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.66.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

