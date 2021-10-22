Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $218.41 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

