Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

