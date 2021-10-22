Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Piper Sandler

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Continental Resources by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

