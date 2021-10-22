Cormark Analysts Give AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) a C$53.00 Price Target

Cormark set a C$53.00 price target on AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$34.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The firm has a market cap of C$924.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.42. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.5699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

