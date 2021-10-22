Costco Wholesale Co. Same Store Sales Grow 14.3% in September, Stock Rises by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 14.3% in the month of September. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $477.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.63. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $477.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

