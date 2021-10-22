County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%.

Shares of ICBK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,681. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

