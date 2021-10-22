Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Coupa Software worth $116,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,783 shares of company stock valued at $40,091,050. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

