Cowen Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $42.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPIC. Bank of America began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

