CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 1160036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.40 ($0.74).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.70.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

