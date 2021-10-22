Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,883 ($116.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,558.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,204.99. The stock has a market cap of £137.61 billion and a PE ratio of 41.96. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

