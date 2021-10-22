Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.
MRNA stock opened at $339.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,564,055. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
