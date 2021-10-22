Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $339.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $2,834,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,564,055. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.