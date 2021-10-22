Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $202,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

