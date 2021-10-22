Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000.

PZD opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

