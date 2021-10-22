Critical Analysis: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -886.45% -2.36% -3,351.38% Repay -26.73% 4.96% 2.57%

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 3.44 -$2.30 million N/A N/A Repay $155.04 million 12.94 -$105.60 million $0.39 56.77

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sparta Commercial Services and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 1 3 0 2.75

Repay has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.86%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repay beats Sparta Commercial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.