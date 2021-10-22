Critical Comparison: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.50 -$34.78 million ($1.42) -5.87 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.47 N/A N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Medallion Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 0.99% 0.50% 0.09% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.06%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.07%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats loanDepot on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

