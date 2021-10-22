Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.99. 74,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $163.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

