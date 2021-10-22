CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $290.55

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $290.55 and last traded at $285.47, with a volume of 33120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.10.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,749 shares of company stock worth $75,884,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

