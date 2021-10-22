Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRKN. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CRKN opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.