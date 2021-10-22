CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 701653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

CSX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

