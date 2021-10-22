Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.27.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $339,899,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $154,145,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cummins by 84.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after buying an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

