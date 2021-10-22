Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $24.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.79.

CURLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,852. Curaleaf has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

