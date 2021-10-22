cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,277.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $9,367.93 or 0.15500418 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $93.68 million and $106,277.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00203012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010751 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

