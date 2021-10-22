Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 401.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.87. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,880.97% and a negative return on equity of 108.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 1,202.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 215,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

