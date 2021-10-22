CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

CBAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

