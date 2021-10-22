DA Davidson Boosts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $40.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarus by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.