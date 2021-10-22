Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 35.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $22.82. 580,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.38. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

