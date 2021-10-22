Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €110.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

ETR DAI opened at €81.73 ($96.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of €73.86 and a 200-day moving average of €74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1-year high of €83.99 ($98.81).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

