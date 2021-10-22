Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $312.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

