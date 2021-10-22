Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Earnings Results

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $313.38. 2,174,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,705. Danaher has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

